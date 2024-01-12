Top Stories
National Board of Review Awards 2024 Show Brings Out Big Stars - See Every Celeb Who Attended!

Armie Hammer's Fiancée Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving & Returning!

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 1:35 am

'Top Gun 3' In the Works, Three Actors Revealed to Return

'Top Gun 3' In the Works, Three Actors Revealed to Return

A third Top Gun movie is in the works and a new report has revealed the actors from Top Gun: Maverick who are in talks to reprise their roles.

It’s pretty obvious that one of them is Tom Cruise, who starred as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in both films.

Top Gun: Maverick was released in May 2022 and was a smash hit, grossing $1.495 billion at the worldwide box office and receiving six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Paramount Pictures has greenlit another installment to the franchise amid the news that Tom has signed a partnership with Warner Bros. to develop new original and franchise movies.

Browse through the slideshow to see who else will return…

Photos: Getty, Paramount Pictures
