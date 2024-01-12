'Top Gun 3' In the Works, Three Actors Revealed to Return

A third Top Gun movie is in the works and a new report has revealed the actors from Top Gun: Maverick who are in talks to reprise their roles.

It’s pretty obvious that one of them is Tom Cruise, who starred as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in both films.

Top Gun: Maverick was released in May 2022 and was a smash hit, grossing $1.495 billion at the worldwide box office and receiving six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Paramount Pictures has greenlit another installment to the franchise amid the news that Tom has signed a partnership with Warner Bros. to develop new original and franchise movies.

Browse through the slideshow to see who else will return…