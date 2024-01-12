What 'Mean Girls' Broadway Songs Are Missing From 2024 Movie? Listen to 10 of the Cut Songs Now!

The Mean Girls movie musical is out in theaters now!

The new adaptation is the third rendition of the story, following the 2004 original movie and the Broadway musical, which premiered in 2018.

While adapting the Broadway show’s music for the new movie, there were several songs cut from the musical.

Keep reading to find out more…

In total, 14 songs were cut from the stage musical for the movie musical, including all of the Aaron Samuels songs. However, only 10 of those songs were recorded for the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

There was also a new song added to the movie that was not in the Broadway show – “What Ifs” as performed by Angourie Rice as Cady Heron.

If you’re wondering which songs were cut from the Broadway musical for the movie, we have the full list right here!

The songs not in the movie that are NOT on the Original Broadway Cast Recording are “It Roars (Reprise),” “A Cautionary Tale (Reprise)” and “Fearless (Reprise).”

The song, “Someone Gets Hurt (Reprise 1)” is included at the end of “Fearless” on the Broadway soundtrack.

Check out the 10 Original Broadway Cast Recordings below of the cut songs…

You can listen to the full Mean Girls Broadway soundtrack below…