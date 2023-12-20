Christopher Briney Reveals He Almost Turned Down 'Mean Girls' Audition, Talks Not Singing In New Musical Movie

Christopher Briney is opening up about his big new movie role in the upcoming Mean Girls musical.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star plays Aaron Samuels in the new musical movie adaptation, and in a new interview, he revealed that he nearly didn’t audition for it.

He also shared that his version of the character doesn’t sing, unlike the Broadway version of Aaron Samuels.

“I got an audition for this movie in my inbox in like September 2022, and they were like, you know, ‘There’s two scenes and then film like 16 bars,’ and I was like, ‘I’m good, thank you guys. It’s a great project, but I don’t sing,’” he shared with EW.

“Then it came back around and there was no singing requirement audition, and I was like let’s go,” he added.

In the Broadway version, Aaron Samuels has prominent singing parts in at least three songs, including “Stupid With Love (Reprise),” “Someone Gets Hurt” and “More Is Better,” but Christopher was relieved to not have to sing.

“I was so fine with it,” he said. “I don’t want to do that to people. And I don’t know. I think if I worked on it, if someone gave me some coaching, I’d be fine. But it’s also just so different. The level that the people in this movie are singing at isn’t something you can just pick up. They were born to do that and I wasn’t born to do that.”

Previously, Christopher had to sing a song in the second season of his Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty and noted that he was stressed about the singing because he is not a singer.

Earlier this year, Tina Fey, who has written all three iterations of Mean Girls, opened up about how the songs in the movie will be different from those in the Broadway show.

