Wed, 08 November 2023 at 9:17 am

'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Trailer Showcases Reneé Rapp's Regina George - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Mean Girls the musical is finally here!

Here’s the synopsis: New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

The cast also features Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, Ashley Park as Madame Park, plus, returning from the original film, Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury, and Tim Meadows as Mr. Duvall.

The film hits theaters on January 12, 2024.
Photos: Jojo Whilden/Paramount
