Irina Shayk Gives 2 Word Response to Questions About Bradley Cooper & Tom Brady, Talks Co-Parenting, & Reveals Her Best Relationship

Irina Shayk is speaking out in a new interview.

The 37-year-old supermodel spoke out in this interview about a myriad of topics including losing her father as a teen, co-parenting her daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, how her daughter is being raised, the constant gossip and tabloid headlines, and more in Elle‘s November issue.

We’ve gathered up some of the highlights here for you to enjoy.

Keep reading to find out more…