Greta Gerwig's Wedding Photos: See Her & Husband Noah Baumbach at Billy Joel's Concert After Getting Married!

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are married and we have photos from their wedding day!

The 40-year-old Barbie director tied the knot with her longtime love Noah, 54, on Tuesday (December 19) after 12 years of dating.

Greta and Noah got married at New York City Hall and then celebrated their nuptials by attending a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden. At the show, they posed backstage with the singer himself and his wife Alexis Roderick.

“They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy,” a source told Page Six, adding that Greta “looked look a bride,” wearing a white suit skirt and jacket, while Noah “looked handsome in his suit.”

Greta and Noah first started dating in 2011 after working together on the movie Greenberg and they got engaged in 2020. Together they share two sons, born in March 2019 and February 2023. Noah also shares son Rohmer, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Browse through the gallery for photos of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach on their wedding day…