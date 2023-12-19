Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Marry at City Hall After 12 Years Together!

Congratulations are in order for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – they’re married!

On Tuesday night (December 19), it was revealed that the 40-year-old Barbie director and the 54-year-old Marriage Story director married earlier that day at City Hall in New York City after 12 years together.

A source told Page Six that after they wedding, the couple happily shared the news with others as they hung out backstage at Billy Joel‘s concert at Madison Square Garden.

“They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy,” the source said, adding that Greta “looked look a bride,” wearing a white suit skirt and jacket, while Noah “looked handsome in his suit.”

Greta and Noah first started dating in 2011 before getting engaged in 2020. Together they share two sons, born in March 2019 and February 2023. Noah also shares son Rohmer, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Throughout their relationship, Greta and Noah have collaborated on several projects together, including writing the screenplays for Frances Ha, Mistress America, and most recently Barbie.

