'Shining Vale' Canceled at Starz, Reason Why Revealed (& It Won't Be Available to Watch Much Longer!)

Shining Vale has been canceled at Starz after 2 seasons.

Variety also reports that the show will be removed from Starz’s app at the end of the year.

Keep reading to find out more…

The reason for the cancellation? The show did not have a large enough audience to be renewed, and the December 1 season 2 finale will act as the show’s final episode.

Shining Vale is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel. Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Starz has canceled quite a few TV shows this year.