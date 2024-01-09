Tom Cruise Launches Partnership with Warner Bros., But Franches With Other Studios Can Still Continue

Tom Cruise has announced a new partnership with Warner Bros., but don’t worry about your favorite franchises of his that are under other studios.

The 61-year-old actor has formed a strategic partnership with the studio in which “they will jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024.”

“Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank,” the press release stated.

So, what about Tom‘s Mission: Impossible franchise at Paramount?

Deadline reports that Tom‘s deal with Warner Bros. is not exclusive, so he can continue working on that franchise. The actor is also making a space movie at Universal right now.

“I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!” Tom said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said, “We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry. Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’ Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”

