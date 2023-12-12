Who Is Elsina Khayrova? Tom Cruise Sparks Dating Rumors with Russian Socialite

Tom Cruise is sparking dating rumors with someone new, though he keeps his romantic life very private so it’s likely we’ll never really know the truth.

The 61-year-old actor is rumored to have been spotted with Russian socialite named Elsina Khayrova, 36, over the weekend during a party in London’s Grosvenor Square.

“They were inseparable – clearly a couple,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “He seemed to be besotted with her.”

The report claims that Tom and Elsina were seen dancing with each other for most of the night. It was also said that Tom “politely” declined requests for photos from other partygoers.

So, who is Elsina?

She is a British citizen who was previously married to Russian businessman Dmitry Tsvetkov. The former couple had mansions around until a multi-million divorce a few years ago, in which she was accused of hiding assets like a $1 million handbag collection.

Tom hasn’t officially been linked to anyone since his divorce from Katie Holmes, but rumors have swirled about romances with co-stars like Hayley Atwell (which she denied).

