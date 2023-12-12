BTS' V & RM Begin Their Mandatory Service in South Korean Military

Two more members of BTS have begun their military service!

It has been revealed that V and RM both started their mandatory service in the South Koran military, according to AP News.

The two join Jin, J-Hope and Suga, who all began their duties within the past year.

Jimin and Jungkook have already began their enlistment process and are expected to report for duty shortly as well.

HYBE reportedly announced that V and RM arrived at a boot camp in Nonsan to start their 18-month service.

This past weekend, V showed off his buzzed haircut prior to going to boot camp.

According to AP News, RM and V will be in combat training for five weeks before receiving their unit and duty assignments.

As all seven members of BTS will be serving in the military, the band is now on hiatus and will reunite as a full group in 2025. They all renewed their contracts with their agency BIGHIT MUSIC back in September!