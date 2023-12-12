Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Andre Braugher has passed away at the age of 61.

The two-time Emmy-winning actor is best known for his work in TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Raymond Holt and Homicide: Life of the Street as Detective Frank Pembleton.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday (December 12) and Andre‘s family is asking fans to make donations to the Classical Theatre of Harlem in lieu of flowers. The late actor served on the board of the theatre.

A cause of death has not yet been provided, but Deadline reports that Andre passed after a “brief illness.”

Other roles that you might remember Andre for include movies like Glory, Primal Fear, City of Angels, Salt, and The Gambler.

Andre is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and their three children – John Wesley, Michael, and Isaiah. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

