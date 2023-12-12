Hugh Grant Won't Star In Rom-Coms Anymore, Actor Explains Why

Hugh Grant is dishing on his career transition!

The 63-year-old actor will soon be seen in the Wonka movie musical, where he plays an Oompa Loompa.

While Hugh has done a slew of movies, he was well known for doing quite a few rom-coms, including Notting Hill, Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary and more, but you won’t be seeing him doing those types of films anymore.

“I got too old and fat and ugly to do romantic comedies, obviously,” he said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “So I got offered more interesting things.”

However, with his age, Hugh says the work he has been getting as he gets older has been more fulfilling.

“I got a bit better,” the actor shared. “I got a little less bad after I had children, got married, got happier.”

Recently, Hugh joked about they types of roles he gets in this part of his career.