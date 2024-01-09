Alex Landi Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy,' Shares First Photo Back as Nico Kim for Season 20!

Alex Landi is returning to Grey’s Anatomy!

The 31-year-old actor played Nico Kim in seasons 15 through 18, but he left the show after the character’s breakup with Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli).

Well, it looks like Nico is back for season 20!

Alex has shared the first photo of himself back in costume on the set of the beloved ABC medical drama series.

Keep reading to find out more…

“SEASON 20 @greysabc 😏,” Alex captioned the photo on his Instagram account. He’s back in scrubs with his name tag clipped to the shirt.

We recently learned that 15 other stars are confirmed to return, including some that we didn’t think would be back.

Season 20 is set to premiere on March 14, 2024 and ABC has announced all of the premiere dates for the upcoming TV season.