Tue, 09 January 2024 at 4:37 pm

Jason Segel Debuts New Relationship at Golden Globes, Girlfriend Kayla Radomski Was on 'So You Think You Can Dance'!

Jason Segel Debuts New Relationship at Golden Globes, Girlfriend Kayla Radomski Was on 'So You Think You Can Dance'!

Jason Segel made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Kayla Radomski at the 2024 Golden Globes!

The 43-year-old actor walked the carpet with his girlfriend at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jason was nominated for Best Actor – Comedy or Musical for his work in the television series Shrinking.

For those who don’t know, Kayla is former So You Think You Can Dance contestant who recently appeared as a Laker Girl on HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Kayla took to her Instagram account to rave about Jason after their night out.

“WOW…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby! Thank you to the incredible humans and friends who helped make our day as perfect as can be and made me feel like a real life princess!!” she wrote.

Jason recently explained why he was unhappy during the final seasons of How I Met Your Mother.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jason Segel, Kayla Radomski