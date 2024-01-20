4 Stars Auditioned to Play Elvis Before Austin Butler was Cast (& 1 Competitor was Deemed Too Iconic!)

Austin Butler landed a highly coveted role in Hollywood when he was cast to bring Elvis Presley to life in Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic Elvis, and he faced stiff competition to book the Oscar-nominated role.

The 32-year-old star is said to have faced off against four talented actors to play the music legend. He even revealed a moment during the audition process when he was concerned that he lost the part.

His portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll is on our minds again as Jacob Elordi, who played Elvis in Priscilla, takes over Saturday Night Live so decided to do some digging to see who else might have landed the role.

Scroll through the four actors who could have been Elvis Presley instead of Austin Butler…