Selena Gomez Introduces Boyfriend Benny Blanco to Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short

Selena Gomez seemingly introduced boyfriend Benny Blanco to two very important men in her life – Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The 31-year-old actress and pop star was joined by her producer boyfriend at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this week.

Photos have emerged of Selena, Benny, Steve and Martin catching up on the red carpet at the event, and they’re so cute!

TMZ obtained the photos of the quartet. In them, Benny can be seen shaking hands with Selena‘s costars.

A source told the outlet that they spent about five minutes chatting before the show started. It’s not totally clear that this is the first time Steve and Martin had met Benny. However, if it was, it looks like things went very well.

Unfortunately, Benny had a less-pleasant moment on the red carpet at the awards show. A viral video shows him being escorted away from his girlfriend by security.

We haven’t gotten many pics of Selena and Benny with more of her friends. However, a recent report revealed what her inner circle thinks about the relationship.