Selena Gomez Stuns in Oscar de la Renta on the Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Selena Gomez is ready for the big show!

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star shined on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Her hit show is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and co-star Martin Short is a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Selena is wearing Oscar de la Renta.