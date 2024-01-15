Anthony Anderson Arrives for Hosting Duties at Emmy Awards 2023 with Mom Doris!

Anthony Anderson has the support of his mom on his big night!

The 53-year-old black-ish actor was joined on the red carpet by mom Doris Hancox as he arrived for hosting duties at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For the red carpet, Anthony looked cool in a black tux embroidered with red flowers while Doris donned a velvet, maroon dress.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox starting at 8pm ET. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Anthony is wearing an Etro tux.