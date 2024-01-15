Kourtney Kardashian Joins Travis Barker In Matching Black Suits at Emmy Awards 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear matching looks while arriving for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old reality star and the 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer both donned all black tuxes with black sunglasses to accessorize.

Though they are not nominated for anything, the relatively new parents are in attendance at the event as Travis is set to perform during the opening number.

This marks Kourtney and Travis‘ first red carpet together in just over a year, and their first since welcoming their first child together, baby boy Rocky. The little one was born just a couple months ago in early November 2023.

While it is in 2024, this is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Travis is wearing Jimmy Choo boots.

