Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 7:33 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Joins Travis Barker In Matching Black Suits at Emmy Awards 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Joins Travis Barker In Matching Black Suits at Emmy Awards 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear matching looks while arriving for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old reality star and the 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer both donned all black tuxes with black sunglasses to accessorize.

Though they are not nominated for anything, the relatively new parents are in attendance at the event as Travis is set to perform during the opening number.

This marks Kourtney and Travis‘ first red carpet together in just over a year, and their first since welcoming their first child together, baby boy Rocky. The little one was born just a couple months ago in early November 2023.

While it is in 2024, this is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Travis is wearing Jimmy Choo boots.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arriving at the Emmy Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 01
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 02
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 03
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 04
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 05
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 06
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 07
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 08
kourtney kardashian travis barker wear matching black suits at emmy awards 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker