Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Welcome First Child Together!

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are parents again!

On Saturday (November 4), it was reported that the 44-year-old reality TV star and the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer welcomed their first child together, sources confirmed to People.

The day before, TMZ reported that Kourtney was induced and Kylie Jenner was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to reportedly visit Kourtney and the new baby.

Back in June, Kourtney surprised the world by showing up to one of Blink-182‘s concerts holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.”

A few weeks later, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

During a recent interview, Travis revealed that he and Kourtney were planning on naming their baby boy Rocky Thirteen.

The new baby boy joins Kourtney‘s three children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick and Travis‘ kids Alabama, 17, Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Congrats to the new parents!