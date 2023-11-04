Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard All Smiles on Walk Around NYC

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying a day out together.

The 43-year-old Frozen actress and the 48-year-old Parenthood actor shared a laugh while walking arm-in-arm around New York City on Friday afternoon (November 3).

For their outing, Kristen bundled up in a tan coat, black turtleneck, jeans, and a green beanie while Dax sported a black zip-up hoodie.

During a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax spoke very candidly about how he’s going to feel when their two daughters start having sex.

Kristen also defended letting their daughters drink non-alcoholic beer.

