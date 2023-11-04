Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 12:59 pm

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard All Smiles on Walk Around NYC

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard All Smiles on Walk Around NYC

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying a day out together.

The 43-year-old Frozen actress and the 48-year-old Parenthood actor shared a laugh while walking arm-in-arm around New York City on Friday afternoon (November 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Bell

For their outing, Kristen bundled up in a tan coat, black turtleneck, jeans, and a green beanie while Dax sported a black zip-up hoodie.

During a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax spoke very candidly about how he’s going to feel when their two daughters start having sex.

Kristen also defended letting their daughters drink non-alcoholic beer.

Did you know Kristen voices a character in a very popular video game?
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell dax shepard all smiles walk in nyc 01
kristen bell dax shepard all smiles walk in nyc 02
kristen bell dax shepard all smiles walk in nyc 03
kristen bell dax shepard all smiles walk in nyc 04
kristen bell dax shepard all smiles walk in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr