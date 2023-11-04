Sheryl Crow Teases New Song About AI & Says it 'Really Scares' Her

Sheryl Crow is opening up about AI and new music.

During a Thursday (November 2) appearance on The Tonight Show, the “If It Makes You Happy” singer discussed her upcoming album, Evolution, and how new technology impacts music.

She admitted that artists using AI to craft songs “scares” her.

The title track of her album is actually about AI. “My philosophy about it was, OK, I’m gonna write songs that are meaningful, in the moment, right?” she told host Jimmy Fallon. She explained that she wrote “Evolution” about AI because it has “been so disturbing” to her.

“I did a session the other day and this young songwriter had this incredible song, but she needed a guy to sing on it so that she could pitch it to male singers in Nashville,” Sheryl said on the show. “Paid $5, put in John Mayer’s name and she played it for me. There’s no way you could tell the difference and it just blew my mind. And it didn’t just sound like him, I mean, like his inflections.”

The singer reflected on why she’s so uncomfortable with the combination of AI and music.

“For me, art is like soul, it’s attached to the soul,” Sheryl said. “So when you get into something that’s so much more advanced than our brains are at this point, it takes the soul out of it, you know, and it’s scary.”

On Friday (November 3), Sheryl became a Hall of Famer at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Her fellow inductees included Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, and more.