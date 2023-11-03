Music Stars Attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023 - See the Photos!

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony brought out tons of celebrities and music stars!

The annual event was held on Friday (November 3) at the Barclays Center in New York City.

This years inductees include, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, and George Michael.

Check out the full list of inductees and performers!

If you missed the show, a two-hour primetime special will air on ABC on January 1, featuring highlights from the ceremony.

If you didn’t know, Sheryl Crow recently revealed how she asked Olivia Rodrigo to join her onstage at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction!

Among the attendees were…

Olivia Rodrigo

Sheryl Crow

Common

Carrie Underwood

Laura Dern

Miguel

St. Vincent

H.E.R.

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Ice-T & Coco Austin

Flavor Flav

Bella Harris

Brittany Howard & Anna-Maria Babcock

LL Cool J

June Ambrose

New Edition