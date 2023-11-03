Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 10:56 pm

Music Stars Attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023 - See the Photos!

Music Stars Attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023 - See the Photos!

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony brought out tons of celebrities and music stars!

The annual event was held on Friday (November 3) at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

This years inductees include, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, and George Michael.

Check out the full list of inductees and performers!

If you missed the show, a two-hour primetime special will air on ABC on January 1, featuring highlights from the ceremony.

If you didn’t know, Sheryl Crow recently revealed how she asked Olivia Rodrigo to join her onstage at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction!

Among the attendees were…

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow

Common

Common

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood

Laura Dern

Laura Dern

Miguel

Miguel

St. Vincent

St. Vincent

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Ice-T & Coco Austin

Ice-T & Coco Austin

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav

Bella Harris

Bella Harris

Brittany Howard and Anna-Maria Babcock

Brittany Howard & Anna-Maria Babcock

LL Cool J

LL Cool J

June Ambrose

June Ambrose

New Edition

New Edition
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Adam Levine, Anna-Maria Babcock, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Harris, Brittany Howard, Carrie Underwood, Coco Austin, Common, Flavor Flav, Her, Ice-T, June Ambrose, Laura Dern, LL Cool J, Miguel, Music, New Edition, Olivia Rodrigo, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr