Music Stars Attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2023 - See the Photos!
The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony brought out tons of celebrities and music stars!
The annual event was held on Friday (November 3) at the Barclays Center in New York City.
Keep reading to find out more…
This years inductees include, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, and George Michael.
Check out the full list of inductees and performers!
If you missed the show, a two-hour primetime special will air on ABC on January 1, featuring highlights from the ceremony.
If you didn’t know, Sheryl Crow recently revealed how she asked Olivia Rodrigo to join her onstage at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction!
Among the attendees were…
Olivia Rodrigo
Sheryl Crow
Common
Carrie Underwood
Laura Dern
Miguel
St. Vincent
H.E.R.
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo
Ice-T & Coco Austin
Flavor Flav
Bella Harris
Brittany Howard & Anna-Maria Babcock
LL Cool J
June Ambrose
New Edition