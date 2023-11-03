Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 9:52 pm

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Taylor Swift is once again out and about in the Big Apple!

The 33-year-old “Wildest Dreams” singer was spotted on Friday night (November 3) arriving at Minetta Tavern in New York City.

Taylor donned an autumn-themed outfit, wearing a brown sweater and brown pants for her night out in the city.

A week ago, the 12-time Grammy-winner put out her highly-anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the rerecording of her 2014 pop album. Check out the sales numbers from its first three days of release!

Taylor also just added more dates to her Eras Tour in 2024!

If you haven’t seen, Travis Kelce just provided the latest update on his and Taylor Swift‘s relationship!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Taylor Swift heading out for dinner in New York City…
taylor swift nyc minetta november 01
taylor swift nyc minetta november 02
taylor swift nyc minetta november 03
taylor swift nyc minetta november 04
taylor swift nyc minetta november 05
taylor swift nyc minetta november 06
taylor swift nyc minetta november 07
taylor swift nyc minetta november 08
taylor swift nyc minetta november 09
taylor swift nyc minetta november 10
taylor swift nyc minetta november 11
taylor swift nyc minetta november 12
taylor swift nyc minetta november 13

Photos: Backgrid
