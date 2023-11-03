Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Taylor Swift is once again out and about in the Big Apple!

The 33-year-old “Wildest Dreams” singer was spotted on Friday night (November 3) arriving at Minetta Tavern in New York City.

Taylor donned an autumn-themed outfit, wearing a brown sweater and brown pants for her night out in the city.

A week ago, the 12-time Grammy-winner put out her highly-anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the rerecording of her 2014 pop album. Check out the sales numbers from its first three days of release!

Taylor also just added more dates to her Eras Tour in 2024!

If you haven’t seen, Travis Kelce just provided the latest update on his and Taylor Swift‘s relationship!

