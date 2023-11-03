Sheryl Crow Reveals How She Asked Olivia Rodrigo to Join Her Onstage at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Sheryl Crow is singing Olivia Rodrigo‘s praises!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the 61-year-old “All I Wanna Do” singer discussed her upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Olivia and Sheryl are set to perform together at the ceremony, and Sheryl called the young “Vampire” singer “the real deal” and “super cool” while speaking about it.

“She’s precious,” Sheryl gushed. “She’s a great songwriter…She seems kind of unaffected by all of it.” She joked that when she was Olivia‘s age, she was just trying to figure out how to apply to college.

The musicians first met at 2023 Grammys events, and then Olivia asked Sheryl to join her for a September performance at The Bluebird Café in Nashville. They sang a beautiful, acoustic rendition of Sheryl‘s hit, “If It Makes You Happy.”

After that collaboration, Sheryl texted Olivia, “Hey, would you do the Rock Hall with me?” to which the former Disney star responded, “I would love to! I would be so honored.”

Fans can look forward to the duo’s performance at the November 3 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Olivia recently released a new original song called “Can’t Catch Me Now” for the soundtrack of the upcoming film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.