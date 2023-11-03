Grant Gustin is Headed to Broadway! 'Glee' Star Lands Lead Role in 'Water for Elephants'

Grant Gustin is heading to Broadway!

The 33-year-old actor, known for his starring role in The Flash and his appearance as Sebastian Smythe on Glee, landed the lead role in the new Broadway production of Water for Elephants, which was originally announced all the way back in 2015.

He’s set to portray Jacob in the project, and several other cast members have been revealed.

Grant will share the stage with Isabelle McCalla, who will bring Marlena to life. If you forgot, Water for Elephants is based on the novel of the same name from Sara Gruen.

Speaking to EW, the actor made it clear that he was thrilled to head to the stage.

“This was my original dream as a kid,” he gushed. “I started tap dancing first as an 8-year-old and then theater at 10, and this is where I always wanted to be.”

He continued, adding, “It’s very surreal and exciting and terrifying and all the appropriate emotions. I’m beyond thrilled to join the company. I can’t wait to start rehearsals and meet everybody and get on stage again.”

Grant delivered several iconic musical numbers while on Glee. Perhaps most notable was his duet version of Michael Jackson‘s “Smooth Criminal” with Naya Rivera.

See what the actor had to say about the end of his run on The Flash. He also addressed DC’s The Flash movie, which he described as “looming” over his show for years.