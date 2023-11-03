Top Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 11:41 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Competing With Sylvester Stallone Over Muscle Mass

Arnold Schwarzenegger is addressing his past beef with Sylvester Stallone.

The 76-year-old Terminator actor and former governor of California spoke about how he used to compete with the 77-year-old Rocky star in Sylvester‘s new Netflix documentary Sly.

In the film, Arnold recalled, “We were like little kids. Who uses bigger knives? Who uses the biggest guns and holds them in one arm? Who has more muscles, who has more muscle definition, who has less body fat?”

The two movie stars featured in many high-profile action films throughout the 1980s and ’90s, each playing muscular lead characters such as Sylvester‘s Rocky Balboa and John Rambo and Arnold‘s Terminator and Col. John Matrix.

“All of a sudden he was ripped with muscles and everyone [was] talking about his body,” Arnold added. “And so that created competition of course.”

Nonetheless, Arnold said that he and Sylvester have since moved on.

“Now we look back and we laugh at the whole thing,” he said.

If you haven’t seen, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently opened up about his struggles with his aging body.

Photos: Getty Images
