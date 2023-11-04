Is Tyler Hynes Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Notoriously Private!

Tyler Hynes is one of the most popular stars on Hallmark Channel these days and fans have fallen in love with his movies!

While many actors on Hallmark are very open about their personal lives, Tyler isn’t one of them.

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s not currently clear if Tyler has a special someone in his life or not. He has not shared any details about a wife or girlfriend on his social media pages.

Rumors have circulated throughout the years that Tyler was linked to Miami-based model Racquel Natasha, but there is no proof that they were or are a couple. So you’ll have to look at that with a grain of salt!

The one time that Tyler has spoken about his dating life is when he revealed he had a girlfriend in an October 2018 interview.

“My girlfriend opened up my Twitter the other day, and I haven’t been on there in so long. She told me I had so many followers on this Twitter account. I don’t know if I had looked at it since I was on Saving Hope,” he said.

