The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Matthew Perry's Family, 'Friends' Costars Attend His Funeral

Taylor Swift Sports Fall Fashion While Heading Out to Dinner in New York

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 1:15 pm

How Much Money Did Marvel Pay Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, & More? Salaries Revealed (Including the Star Who Earned $75 Million for 1 Movie!)

How Much Money Did Marvel Pay Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, & More? Salaries Revealed (Including the Star Who Earned $75 Million for 1 Movie!)

A huge report about Marvel was released earlier this week concerning the future of the MCU and suggested that the original 6 Avengers could be approached to return.

Fans might be wondering how much money those stars were paid to appear in the franchise…and it’s a lot!

This post contains salary information for Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey, Jr. and more.

Browse through the slideshow to see the salary information for the Marvel stars…

