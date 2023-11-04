How Much Money Did Marvel Pay Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, & More? Salaries Revealed (Including the Star Who Earned $75 Million for 1 Movie!)
A huge report about Marvel was released earlier this week concerning the future of the MCU and suggested that the original 6 Avengers could be approached to return.
Fans might be wondering how much money those stars were paid to appear in the franchise…and it’s a lot!
This post contains salary information for Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey, Jr. and more.
Browse through the slideshow to see the salary information for the Marvel stars…