Armie Hammer Returns to Instagram Years After Cannibalism & Sexual Assault Allegations

Armie Hammer has returned to social media.

On Wednesday (November 1), the 37-year-old Death On The Nile actor returned to Instagram to share his first post in a few years.

In the post, Armie is sitting on a train while watching a clip on his laptop of a man running beside a horse. The video is set to the song “El Millonario” by the artist Gitkin.

It also appears that Armie has scrubbed his Instagram of all past posts as the new video is the only post on his grid.

Armie has stayed off of social media for the past few years after facing accusations of cannibalism and rape.

Back in April, opened up about the allegations in one of his first big interviews in years. In May, it was determined that he would not be charged with sexual assault because of the various allegations.

He and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers also finalized their divorce and we have all the details on their settlement.