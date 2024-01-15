Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 7:47 pm

'The White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Granno & Adam DiMarco Shine at Emmy Awards 2023

'The White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Granno & Adam DiMarco Shine at Emmy Awards 2023

The cast of The White Lotus season 2 is beginning to arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Granno, and Adam DiMarco walked the carpet on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

If you weren’t aware, Simona is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series! Her co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Sabrina Impacciatore are nominated in the same category.

Theo James, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Will Sharpe are all up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The White Lotus is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. The HBO series counts 23 total nominations!

FYI: Simona is wearing a Marni dress. Beatrice is wearing an Armani gown.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Just Jared on Facebook
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet01
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet02
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet03
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet04
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet05
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet06
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet07
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet08
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet09
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet10
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet11
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet12
white lotus tabasco granno dimarco emmys carpet13

Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Emmy Awards, Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus