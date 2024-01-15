'The White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Granno & Adam DiMarco Shine at Emmy Awards 2023

The cast of The White Lotus season 2 is beginning to arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Granno, and Adam DiMarco walked the carpet on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

If you weren’t aware, Simona is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series! Her co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Sabrina Impacciatore are nominated in the same category.

Theo James, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, and Will Sharpe are all up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The White Lotus is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. The HBO series counts 23 total nominations!

FYI: Simona is wearing a Marni dress. Beatrice is wearing an Armani gown.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!