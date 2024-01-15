Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 7:51 pm

Quinta Brunson Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Co-Stars Tyler James Williams & Sheryl Lee Ralph at Emmy Awards 2023

The cast of Abbott Elementary is hitting the red carpet!

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Sheryl Lee Ralph stepped out for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, and William Stanford Davis.

Abbott Elementary is nominated for five awards tonight including Outstanding Comedy Series.

FYI: Quinta is wearing a Christian Dior dress and De Beers jewelry. Sheryl is wearing a Christian Siriano dress and De Beers jewelry while carrying a Roger Vivier bag. Tyler is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit and Cartier jewelry. Janelle is wearing a Rodarte gown, Gucci shoes, Fred Leighton jewelry, and Kwiat studs while carrying a Judith Leiber clutch. Sheryl is wearing a Greta Constantine dress, earrings by Hanut Singh, and rings by Kallati jewelry, with a clutch by Mach and Mac.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of the Abbott Elementary stars at the Emmys…
Photos: Getty Images
