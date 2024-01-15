Jenna Ortega Goes Floral for First Ever Emmy Awards!

Jenna Ortega looks pretty in florals while arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old actress is a first time nominee this evening, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as the titular character in the hit Netflix series Wednesday!

Also hitting the carpet was her co-star Joy Sunday and producer/director Tim Burton, who was joined by his partner Monica Bellucci.

In addition to Jenna‘s first time nomination, the show is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Tim, for the episode titled, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe.”

While it’s taking place in 2024, this is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Jenna is wearing head-to-toe Dior. Joy is wearing a Safiyaa look with Alexis Bittar earrings, Lionheart and Ritique rings, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Check out more photos of Jenna Ortega, Joy Sunday and Tim Burton repping Wednesday at the Emmy Awards…