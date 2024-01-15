Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 7:55 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Alums Katherine Heigl & Ellen Pompeo Stun at Emmy Awards 2023

'Grey's Anatomy' Alums Katherine Heigl & Ellen Pompeo Stun at Emmy Awards 2023

Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo are getting glam!

The 45-year-old actress and the 54-year-old actress both hit the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Grey’s Anatomy alums are set to make an appearance alongside their co-stars onstage: Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Katherine is wearing custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
