'Grey's Anatomy' Alums Katherine Heigl & Ellen Pompeo Stun at Emmy Awards 2023

Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo are getting glam!

The 45-year-old actress and the 54-year-old actress both hit the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Grey’s Anatomy alums are set to make an appearance alongside their co-stars onstage: Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Katherine is wearing custom Reem Acra and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.