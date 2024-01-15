Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Dramatic Valentino Gown at Emmy Awards 2023

Suki Waterhouse is giving fans a glimpse at her bare baby bump!

The 32-year-old model, actress, and singer posed for photos while arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For her red carpet, Suki gave a glimpse at her bare pregnant belly while wearing a dramatic red gown.

If you didn’t know, Suki is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

Suki‘s Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six is nominated tonight for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Suki Waterhouse is wearing a Valentino dress.