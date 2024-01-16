Top Stories
Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits, 3 Confirmed to Return By Netflix

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits, 3 Confirmed to Return By Netflix

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 6:44 pm

Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Was Escorted Off Emmys Red Carpet in Video That's Going Viral

Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Was Escorted Off Emmys Red Carpet in Video That's Going Viral

Selena Gomez had the support of her boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but it looks like security gave him a hard time on the red carpet.

The 31-year-old actress and singer supported her nominated show Only Murders in the Building at the awards event on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While Selena was posing for photos on the red carpet, Benny was seen standing to the side and blowing her kisses. A viral video has shown him getting escorted away by security though!

Keep reading to find out more…

E! News shared a video of a security guard moving Benny off the carpet despite plenty of people standing around and minding their own business.

Benny thankfully made it inside the venue though as he was sitting next to Selena during the show. People shared photos of them from during the ceremony!

Watch the video on E!’s Instagram.

FYI: Selena is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 01
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 02
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 03
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 04
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 05
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 06
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 07
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 08
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 09
selena gomez benny blanco escorted off emmys carpet 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Benny Blanco, Emmy Awards, Selena Gomez