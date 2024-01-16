Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Was Escorted Off Emmys Red Carpet in Video That's Going Viral

Selena Gomez had the support of her boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but it looks like security gave him a hard time on the red carpet.

The 31-year-old actress and singer supported her nominated show Only Murders in the Building at the awards event on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While Selena was posing for photos on the red carpet, Benny was seen standing to the side and blowing her kisses. A viral video has shown him getting escorted away by security though!

E! News shared a video of a security guard moving Benny off the carpet despite plenty of people standing around and minding their own business.

Benny thankfully made it inside the venue though as he was sitting next to Selena during the show. People shared photos of them from during the ceremony!

FYI: Selena is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.