Walton Goggins & Patrick Schwarzenegger Among 5 New Cast Members Added to 'White Lotus' Season 3

Five more cast members have been confirmed for the cast of the upcoming third season of HBO’s The White Lotus!

Walton Goggins and Patrick Schwarzenegger are among the five names that were just added to the ever-growing cast list for the third installment of Mike White’s fan-fave anthology series.

Walton is best known for his Emmy-nominated work on Justified and he currently stars in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. Patrick previously worked on HBO’s limited series The Staircase and most recently starred in The Boys: Gen V.

All five of the castings were already rumored in media reports, but now HBO has confirmed the rumors were true.

So, who else is joining the cast?

Keep reading to find out more…

Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Aimee Lou Wood are the other three cast additions.

Sarah is best known for Netflix’s First Kill and the movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Sam, who is the son of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, was most recently in the movies Maestro, Eileen, and White Noise.

Aimee most recently starred in the movie Living and appeared in the West End production of Cabaret.

Make sure to check out the rest of the 12 actors already confirmed for the new season!