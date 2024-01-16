Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2024 at 5:31 pm

Glen Powell Spotted Shirtless in Mexico During Trip with Friend Alex Howe

Glen Powell Spotted Shirtless in Mexico During Trip with Friend Alex Howe

Glen Powell is enjoying some rest and relaxation after a busy press tour for his movie Anyone But You.

The 35-year-old actor was spotted going shirtless while soaking up the sun on Tuesday afternoon (January 16) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Glen was joined by his friend Alex Howe for the vacation!

There’s a lot for Glen to be celebrating right now following the release of Anyone But You. It’s estimated that the film was produced for just $25 million and it has already grossed nearly $80 million at the global box office with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Glen has a very exciting project in the works that fans are going to be very happy about!

Browse through the gallery for all the photos from Glen Powell’s beach day…

Photos: Backgrid
