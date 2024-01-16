'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 4 - 4 Stars Returning, 1 Is Not, 1 Is Joining!

Law & Order: Organized Crime is coming back this week!

Season 4 of the Law & Order spin-off series is going to premiere on Thursday (January 18) at 10 p.m., right after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

In the series, which premiered in 2021, Elliot Stabler returned to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

We also know who is set to appear in Season 4 of the hit series!

Click through to find out who is expected on the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 4…