Formula 1 Driver Charles Leclerc Extends Contract with Ferrari: 'The Dream Continues'

Charles Leclerc‘s future in Formula 1 with Scuderia Ferrari has been revealed!

The 26-year-old driver announced on Thursday (January 25) that he will continue to drive for the team beyond the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season.

“The Dream Continues. Grateful to announce that I will continue my adventure in red. ❤️ @ScuderiaFerrari,” he captioned a video on Instagram.

Exact details have not been revealed at this time, including how long Charles‘ contract is extended for, but it will definitely be more multiple more seasons.

“I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars,” Charles shared in a statement.

“This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years,” he continued. “However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race. My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy.”

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur said, “Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit. His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration. We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race. We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals.”

Charles joined the Ferrari Formula 1 team in 2019, after joining the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and competing in Formula 2. He then drove for Sauber for one season in 2018 before signing with Scuderia Ferrari.

During his time at Ferrari, Charles has driven in 103 races, finished on the podium 30 times and set seven fastest race laps!

At the end of the 2023 season, Charles finished in 5th place in the driver standings, while Ferrari finished third in the constructor standings. Have you seen the top teams with the most wins in Formula 1?

Charles‘ contract extension comes about a month before the new season begins in Bahrain. Check out the full 2024 Formula 1 schedule in case you missed it!