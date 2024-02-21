Robert Pattinson Films New Dior Ad with Model Lana Zakocela in NYC

Robert Pattinson is spending the day on set!

The 37-year-old Twilight and The Batman actor filmed scenes for a new Dior campaign with Latvian model Lana Zakocela on Wednesday (February 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

Rob was seen wearing a leather bomber jacket over an all black outfit while Lana, 36, wore a black cardigan, sparkling maroon top, and black skirt as they filmed the ad on the fire escape of an apartment building.

In between takes, Rob was seen trying to keep a low profile in a mustard-colored jacket and sunglasses.

A few weeks ago, Rob‘s pregnant fiancée Suki Waterhouse showed off her bare baby bump as she made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 Emmy Awards where her show Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

If you missed it, Rob and Suki, 32, recently stepped out for dinner with two other famous couples.

Click through the gallery inside for 65+ pictures of Robert Pattinson and Lana Zakocela filming the new ad…