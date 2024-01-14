Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 1:38 pm

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista hold hands as they exit Funke restaurant on Saturday night (January 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress are not often seen together. In fact, we rarely have photos of the newly married couple! If you don’t know, Alba and Chris tied-the-knot back in September. Be sure to find out why they had 2 weddings!

Also seen exiting the restaurant were Robert Pattinson and his partner, Suki Waterhouse, as well as Adrien Brody and his partner, fashion designer Georgina Chapman.

It’s unclear at this time if the three couples were dining together or if they just all happened to be in the same restaurant at the same time.

Browse through the gallery to see photos of all three couples…
Photos: Backgrid
