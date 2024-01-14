Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Taylor Swift's Kobe Bryant 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace

Vanessa Bryant is expressing her appreciation for Taylor Swift!

In case you weren’t aware, the 41-year-old businesswoman was married to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in 2020. Their family has been supportive of Taylor over the years.

Vanessa and her daughters Natalia and Bianka notably attended the Eras Tour in August, where Bianka shared a special moment with Taylor during the concert!

On Thursday (January 11), Taylor was spotted in New York City wearing a necklace referencing a quote from the NBA legend.

The words “Bet on yourself,” which Kobe often said, were inscribed on the small piece of jewelry.

Vanessa responded by posting a photo of the necklace on her Instagram Story on Friday (January 12), per Us Weekly. She wrote, “Love you,” and adorned her post with hearts and “Swifties” stickers.

She also shared a screenshot from Taylor‘s TIME Person of the Year Interview, in which the songstress said, “We met with all the studios and we met with all the streamers, and we sized up how it was perceived and valued, and if they had high hopes and dreams for it. Ultimately I did what I tend to do more and more often these days, which is to bet on myself.”

See how Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband Kobe Bryant on his 45th birthday!