Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Fri, 04 August 2023 at 1:33 am

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Taylor Swift is wrapping the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles and she is performing six shows in the city!

You can expect so many celebs to be in attendance at the show and we’ve already spotted so many of them at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night (August 3) in L.A.

We have the intel on at least 29 celebs in attendance at the show and there likely are more that haven’t even been seen yet.

It’s bound to be a special show as there is a camera crew on stage filming the concert, seemingly for a documentary or movie version.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the celebs at night one of the Eras Tour…

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Allison Holker, Aly Raisman, Ashley Tisdale, Babyface, Brie Larson, Danny Pudi, Darren Criss, Dixie D'Amelio, Dylan Mulvaney, EG, Elizabeth Banks, Eras Tour, Extended, Hayley Kiyoko, Heidi Montag, Jenna Dewan, Jennie Garth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kathryn Gallagher, Katie Couric, Lizzy McAlpine, Loren Gray, Lupita Nyong'o, Madelyn Cline, Mindy Kaling, Molly Shannon, Nick Lachey, Sarah Drew, Sarah Paulson, Slideshow, Sofia Carson, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Styles, Tay Dome, Taylor Swift, Vanessa Bryant, vanessa lachey, Zach Braff

