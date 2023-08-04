Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Taylor Swift is wrapping the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles and she is performing six shows in the city!

You can expect so many celebs to be in attendance at the show and we’ve already spotted so many of them at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night (August 3) in L.A.

We have the intel on at least 29 celebs in attendance at the show and there likely are more that haven’t even been seen yet.

It’s bound to be a special show as there is a camera crew on stage filming the concert, seemingly for a documentary or movie version.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the celebs at night one of the Eras Tour…