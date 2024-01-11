Top Stories
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz & More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Thu, 11 January 2024 at 6:16 pm

Taylor Swift Is Decked Out in Adidas for Thursday Studio Session, Including Beyonce's Ivy Park Shoes!

Taylor Swift is rocking an Adidas outfit for her latest studio session!

The 34-year-old singer was spotted in her comfy workout clothes while heading into Electric Lady Studios for another day of recording on Thursday (January 11) in New York City.

Taylor was spotted in an Adidas jacket and shoes, including items from Beyonce‘s Ivy Park line. We found the shopping links for you!

Adidas still has the Graphics Animal Polar Fleece Jacket in stock and it’s actually on sale right now for $108. Get it while it’s still available.

The Ivy Park x adidas women’s Savage Trail ‘Ivytopia’ sneakers are currently sold out from the official web site, but you can buy from resellers on StockX. Every size is being sold at a different price, but you can get a pair for as low as $86 right now!

Taylor was spotted out for dinner with a bunch of her famous friends on Wednesday!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Photos: Backgrid
