Jo Koy Reveals the 'Rookie Move' He Made During Golden Globes, Talks 'Barbie' & Taylor Swift Jokes Blowback

Jo Koy is opening up about some of his jokes during the 2023 Golden Globes, and he revealed one big “rookie mistake” that he made.

During his monologue, the comedian struggled to make the audience laugh on Sunday night (January 7). A joke about Taylor Swift particularly didn’t seem to go over well with the hitmaker.

He also made a joke about Barbie, which was deemed inappropriate by some (though director Greta Gerwig seemed unbothered).

During an interview after the ceremony, Jo responded to the blowback.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Jo addressed the belief that he was dissing his writers during his opening monologue.

“I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at,” he joked during the segment.

“I love my writers. I love all three of them and I shouted them out. And I told them like that was a moment right there where I’m just grasping,” he said after the fact. “I love them and I can’t stop talking about them in every interview. They busted their a-s, man. There’s a lot of greats that make rookie moves. That was a rookie move. Those writers are dope and that was not my intention at all. They were amazing, they had my back and I need to make sure I fix that and I will, I always will.”

Regarding Barbie, Jo was left a little confused.

“The things that are being said, it’s just like, man, I don’t think you understand who I am as a person, you know what I mean,” he opined. “Because if you’ve ever seen me, you’ll see just how much I praise and shine light on women, from my ex-wife to my mom.”

He added that he “didn’t understand the Taylor tiff.”

“The whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It’s like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings,” he explained. “What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke.”

This isn’t the first time Jo has addressed his critics.