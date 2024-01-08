Jo Koy Reacts to Criticism of His Golden Globes 2024 Hosting Performance

Jo Koy‘s hosting gig at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards didn’t go as he had hoped.

Sunday night’s (January 7) ceremony was the 52-year-old comedian’s first time hosting a major awards show. Reviews of Jo‘s performance were not kind, as many of his jokes failed to elicit laughs from the audience.

During an appearance on “GMA3L What You Need to Know” on Monday (January 8), Jo reflected on his experience at the Golden Globes and revealed what he took away from the night.

“I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember,” he said. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie… I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did.”

Jo also commented on the joke he made about how the Golden Globes would feature fewer shots of Taylor Swift compared to NFL games, which she has frequented in recent months due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

He identified the quip as a moment he felt bad about.

“I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess,” he said. “But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

On whether he plans on hosting another awards show in the future, Jo was not optimistic about the possibility.

“That’s a tough gig, I’m not going to lie,” he admitted. “I love the art of standup. It was cool the opportunity came to me, but hosting is just a beast. That’s about it.”

