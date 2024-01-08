Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 8:30 pm

Katy Perry Goes Snowboarding in Aspen While Orlando Bloom Attends Golden Globes 2024 in L.A.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are up to very different activities.

The 39-year-old “Dark House” singer hit the slopes to do some skiing on Saturday afternoon (January 6) in Aspen, Colorado.

While Katy was enjoying the snowy weather in Aspen, the 46-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor looked sharp in a black tux while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

After seeing photos of Orlando arriving at the awards show, Katy took to Twitter to gush over her man while also celebrating their anniversary.

“OMG #ORLANDOBLOOM LOOKING INSANELY HANDSOME AT THE #GOLDENGLOBES HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE ♥️” Katy tweeted.

Katy and Orlando met for the first time at the awards show in 2016 and started dating soon afterwards. They announced their engagement in 2019 before welcoming daughter Daisy in August 2020.

Daisy recently made her first public appearance on a special day!

FYI: Orlando is wearing a Berluti tux and shoes with David Yurman jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Katy Perry snowboarding and Orlando Bloom at the Golden Globes…
Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
