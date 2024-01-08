Katy Perry Goes Snowboarding in Aspen While Orlando Bloom Attends Golden Globes 2024 in L.A.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are up to very different activities.

The 39-year-old “Dark House” singer hit the slopes to do some skiing on Saturday afternoon (January 6) in Aspen, Colorado.

While Katy was enjoying the snowy weather in Aspen, the 46-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor looked sharp in a black tux while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

After seeing photos of Orlando arriving at the awards show, Katy took to Twitter to gush over her man while also celebrating their anniversary.

“OMG #ORLANDOBLOOM LOOKING INSANELY HANDSOME AT THE #GOLDENGLOBES HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE ♥️” Katy tweeted.

Katy and Orlando met for the first time at the awards show in 2016 and started dating soon afterwards. They announced their engagement in 2019 before welcoming daughter Daisy in August 2020.

Daisy recently made her first public appearance on a special day!

FYI: Orlando is wearing a Berluti tux and shoes with David Yurman jewelry.

