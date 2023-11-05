Top Stories
Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 8:23 pm

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daugher Daisy Makes First Public Appearance at Final Las Vegas Show

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daugher Daisy Makes First Public Appearance at Final Las Vegas Show

Katy Perry had a very special guest in the audience at the final night of her Las Vegas residency show PLAY.

On Saturday night (Nov. 4), the 39-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer closed her residency after two years.

During the show, Katy took a moment to give a sweet shout-out to her and Orlando Bloom‘s 3-year-old daughter Daisy, who was in the audience.

“Daisy, I love you so much,” Katy said from the stage as seen in a video posted on Twitter, before the camera panned to the audience to show Daisy. “You’re my best friend. I’m so glad you’re here.”

For her night out, Daisy wore a cute red and white polka dot dress with a pair of pink headphones placed over her blonde.

In another video shared by a fan on Twitter, Katy thanked her family for “supporting me and coming to Vegas more times in these past two years than we’ve ever been.”

She continued, “To my partner Orlando for being an incredible support system and an amazing father — I love you.”

Katy added, “I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”

Katy and Orlando, 46, welcomed Daisy in August 2020. The little girl is Katy’s first child and second for Orlando, who shares son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Find out who else was in the audience at Katy‘s final show!
Photos: Getty Images
